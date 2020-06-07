There are moles in my govt, but they’ll end up ‘fighting the wind’ —Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Sunday openly acknowledged the existence of moles in his government.

The governor, however, said his administration had nothing to hide.

Umahi, who was reacting to a post by a WhatsApp group participant accusing the former Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bernard Odoh, of “unholy alliance with a particular incumbent governor in the South East”, reiterated his earlier warning that government appointees should not castigate another governor or other officials.

He urged his critics to visit the state government’s website for information they needed.

The governor said:

“Those who want to betray me will end up fighting the wind as there is nothing to betray except, maybe, a display of ingratitude to God.

“Those who sit on the fence in defending their government will definitely receive the same reward whenever they need defence from the government.

“Anyone who supports him (Odoh) or his betrayal will also get betrayed especially at a time of his or her greatest need.”

He challenged the “moles in his government” to send his post to whoever they cared and described the governor in question as his friend “even before now.”

“Whenever someone becomes a governor, he is no more the property of anyone else other than God and the people,” the governor added.

He enjoined his supporters to leave the said governor or the ruling party at the federal level out of any accusation, insisting that Odo was not in the mentioned state’s government house as alleged by the WhatsApp group participant.

The Ebonyi State government has been having a running battle with the former SSG over the disbursement of the small and medium-scale agricultural fund in 2016.

