‘There is no credible pathway for Obi near the first two spots,’ Soludo dismisses LP candidate’s 2023 chances

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Monday, dismissed the chances of the Labour Party, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.

Soludo in an article titled: “History Beckons and I Will Not Be Silent (Part 1),” argued the former Anambra State governor would be defeated in next year’s election.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor had in a recent interview on Channels Television played down Obi’s achievements in the state.

He described as next to nothing Obi’s purported investments during his two-term reign as the governor of the state.

In Monday’s article, Soludo said he had already shared his opinion with Obi as far as the 2023 presidential race was concerned.

The article read: “Let’s be clear: Peter Obi knows that he can’t and won’t win. He knows the game he is playing, and we know too, and he knows that we know.

Obi's investments in Anambra worth very little – Soludo

“The game he is playing is the main reason he didn’t return to APGA. The brutal truth (and some will say, God forbid) is that there are two persons/parties seriously contesting for president: the rest is exciting drama!

“That many Americans may not like the fact that Joe Biden (79 years) and Donald Trump (76 years) are two frontrunners for president in their parties does not remove the fact that if both of them emerge as candidates, definitely one of them will be president in 2024.

“As my brother, I wish him well and even pray for him. I told him during his courtesy call that my prayer is that himself or Prof. Umeadi of APGA would win, so why not?

“That is from my heart, but I also told him that my head and facts on the ground led me to know that its probability is next to zero.

“So I already told him my opinion. Indeed, there is no credible pathway for him near the first two positions, and if care is not taken, he won’t even be near the third position.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

