‘There is nothing like repentant terrorists. Our intention is to kill them,’ says El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, restated his opposition to the planned rehabilitation of terrorists in the country.

The governor, who addressed State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the best way to deal with the persons terrorizing Nigerians was to kill them.

He added that repentant terrorists must be allowed to face the full wrath of the law.

The governor was in the State House to brief the President on the killing of 40 persons in a recent attack in Kaduna.

El-Rufai said: “There is nothing like repentant terrorists. The only repentant bandit is the one that is dead. Our intention in the state is to kill them (terrorists), let them go and see God.”

He listed the Boko Haram insurgents, the bandits, and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as the three terror organizations in the country.

The governor stressed that the recent declaration of bandits as terrorists had given the military more power to wage war against them.

He said the whereabouts of bandits are not hidden, adding that the military was wary of the collateral damage it could cause civilian communities.

He urged the President to approve the deployment of more security personnel for a comprehensive operation in the state.

