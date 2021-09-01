Politics
There’ll be no election in 2023 without new Constitution —Afenifere
Apex pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has insisted that there will be no election in 2023 without a new Constitution for the country.
The Afenifere who declared this stance through its leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, at the its monthly meeting held at his residence in Sanya-Ogbo, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, on Tuesday, said leaders of the group have resolved to preach a ‘no new Constitution, no 2023 election’ to all Yoruba people in the country.
Adebanjo who presided over the meeting, said it will be a waste of time for Yoruba people to participate in the coming election with the 1999 Constitution still in operation.
On the resolution of the group on the coming election, Adebanjo said he and other leaders of Afenifere have resolved that the Constitution must be reviewed before the election could hold.
“I don’t believe in the election as the leader of Afenifere and some of my members here don’t believe; I don’t believe in that election and I have told my members if they can refuse it, okay, what do we need elections for?” Chief Adebanjo reiterated.
“Our stand is that the Constitution is not our own, the election is going on under that fraudulent Constitution, they said they will go to the assembly to amend, assembly is the product of the fraud. You want the beneficiary of the fraud to amend the fraud, who are you talking to? Here is a man that has come out openly, declared that, ‘say what you like,” he added.
