‘There’ll be no need for presidential run off, Atiku will win at first ballot’, PDP boasts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has boasted that its candidate in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will win at the first ballot as there will be no need for a rerun as being speculated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, while reacting to INEC’s decision to print extra ballot papers in preparation for a run-off in the presidential election, urged the electoral umpire not to bother itself with any preparation for a run-off as Atiku would win at the first ballot.

READ ALSO:PDP focused on reclaiming power from APC in 2023 — Ayu

“Our campaign council counsels INEC not to listen to diversionary narratives by apologists of the deflated APC who are ostensibly seeking ways to derail the election, having realised that their party has been rejected,” Ologbondiyan said in a statement on Saturday.

“The campaign urges INEC to deploy its resources towards conducting a free, fair, transparent and credible election that will be generally accepted by majority of Nigerians.

“Our campaign is confident that by every indices and data available, our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win the presidential election of February 25, 2023, at the first run.

“The APC has seen defeat ahead as Nigerians are quickly reaching a consensus on the fact that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, is not electable,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now