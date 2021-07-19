Politics
There’ll be no peace in Nigeria unless Biafra is actualised –Uwazuruike
The leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Ralph Uwazuruike, has stated that there will be no peace in Nigeria unless the Republic of Biafra is actualised.
Uwazuruike who participated in a virtual conference on Sunday organised by Harvard Law Students under the auspices of ‘Unrepresented Nations and People’s Organisations (UNPO) and United Nations (UN), International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, to determine the Land Use/Border Rights and Extra-Territorial Obligations of Nations in the quest for self-determination,’ said peace in Nigeria will only be achieved if a Biafran nation comes into being.
A statement issued by Uwazuruike’s Personal Assistant on Media Matters, Chris Mocha, and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Monday, said the main purpose of the conference was to gather members’ experience with challenges to their lands, as well as to share general perspectives, recommendations and good or bad practices regarding land rights.
While giving his thoughts on the conference topic, the MASSOB leader said:
“As usual, I represent the State of Biafra. In Nigeria right from time immemorial, lands belong to individuals and families.
“But in 1976, immediately after the Biafra-Nigeria Civil War, the military government of Nigeria promulgated the Decree of 1976, which invested all lands in Nigeria to the state governors.
“There are 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. So all the 36 governors are owners of the lands in Nigeria and the Federal Government owns the capital territory, Abuja.
“But the Federal Government does not respect this Decree of 1976. Just recently, the 17 southern governors came together and banned open grazing in the entire southern region, the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, nullified the action of the 17 southern governors and said that there was a grazing route that must be established to enable the armed Fulani herdsmen to come to our lands in the South to graze their cattle,” he said.
