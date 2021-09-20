There’ll be trouble if IPOB insists Anambra gov election won’t hold –Sen Ifeanyi Ubah

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the forthcoming November 6 Anambra State Gubernatorial Election, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has said there would be trouble if the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) insists that the election will not hold.

The lawmaker, who represents Anambra South in the Senate, stated this in an interview with BBC Pidgin, monitored by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

It would be recalled that the proscribed group had threatened many times that there would be no election in the South-East region of the country in the coming years until it actualizes its agitation for secession from Nigeria.

But speaking on the security situation in the region and how it could affect the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Ubah said, “We will talk to our brothers – the IPOB people, they should not say no election because if they say so, they will be imposing something we don’t want.

“So, we have to tell them the importance. We know they have power but let them pipe down for us to do this election because if we don’t do this election proper, there will be trouble. Anambra is the head of Igbo Nation.”

Asked about the effect of IPOB’s sit-at-home order on Anambra, Ubah said, “You cannot estimate, the trauma also is so much. The truth about it is that our governors should wake up and engage with IPOB.

“It is IPOB that gave such order; talk to them, tell them that we are losing. We are agitating, we must fight for our brother but we can’t also be fighting for our brother and suffering our people.”

“I believe in (the) Nigerian entity, I believe also that we, the Igbos, through the instrumentality of our state governments, can make Igbo a mini-nation inside the nation.

“We have everything as contained in the Nigerian constitution as a legitimate state, a state that can make what we want. I don’t think unless I change the name of the state; I believe that the more I get from Nigeria, I can now partner with our brothers abroad to bring the aspirations and what they want in the state.”

