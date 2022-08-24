‘There’s a cartel building in your house’, BBNaija contestant, Diana, informs Biggie

Diana, a contestant in the ongoing Big Brother Naija Level Up competition has alleged during a diary room session with Biggie that there is a ‘cartel’ group in the house.

While giving out the information, the 33-year-old housemate put up a sad face as she revealed that she was getting so scared of the ‘cartel’.

Her statement came several days after she was involved in a bout with another housemate known as Chichi and another, Rachel.

Read also:BBNaija: Diana, Chichi clash over Deji as Biggie changes complexion of competition

Speaking during the session, the reality star failed to mention housemates who she perceives to be in the “cartel”.

“BIG BROTHER IT IS SO CONFUSING. IT IS VERY CONFUSING. A CARTEL IS DEFINITELY FORMING INSIDE YOUR HOUSE AND IT’S SCARY. I AM SCARED”, Diana claimed.

Watch the session below.

Diana is so dramatic plzzz 😂😂😂😭💀 “cartel is definitely forming inside your house Big Brother. And it’s scary, I’m scared” #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/lH6q6IWAZS — Who go check me boo? 💞 (@HarmonySoso) August 23, 2022

Her statement might have been influenced by the decision taken by Biggie, the show coordinator to merge all the contestant and desist from the segregations of competitors at the commencement of the season.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now