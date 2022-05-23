There’s moral burden for parties to zone presidential tickets to South-East – Nnamani

The former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, said on Monday all political parties in the country are morally challenged to zone their 2023 presidential tickets to the South-East.

Nnamani, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to throw open its presidential ticket contradicted the rotational principle adopted by the country at the onset of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

The ex-Senate President is one of the 25 aspirants vying for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket in this week’s primary in Abuja.

Details later…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now