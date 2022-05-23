Politics
There’s moral burden for parties to zone presidential tickets to South-East – Nnamani
The former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, said on Monday all political parties in the country are morally challenged to zone their 2023 presidential tickets to the South-East.
Nnamani, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to throw open its presidential ticket contradicted the rotational principle adopted by the country at the onset of the Fourth Republic in 1999.
The ex-Senate President is one of the 25 aspirants vying for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket in this week’s primary in Abuja.
Details later…
