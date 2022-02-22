‘There’s no Northern candidate better than Tinubu for 2023’ —Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on Northerners to support the 2023 presidential ambitions of former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ganduje, who made the appeal at the inauguration of the state’s office of the Northern Youth Professionals for Tinubu (NYPT), on Monday, said in 2023, the North has no option but to support Tinubu’s ambition as there was no better candidate in the region at the moment.

Ganduje, who was represented by the Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Agency, Dr Baffa Dan’agundi, said it was time for “Northerners to reciprocate the gesture of Tinubu and the South-West in 2015 when they supported President Muhammadu Buhari to become the President.

“I don’t have much to say than to align myself with the statement made by Senator Kashim Shettima of Borno State when he said Northern Nigeria has no option than to support the Yoruba race first and in the whole of Yoruba race, who”? It is Bola Tinubu.

“If I ask you to give one person who supported the Northern candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, there is nobody else you can mention other than Bola Tinubu.

Read also: Ganduje preaches reconciliation in Kano APC after appeal court victory

“It is time for us to show whether we are truly sons of our parents or not. So, this is the time we are with Bola Tinubu.

“It was Bola Ahmed Tinubu who persistently stood firm and ensured that the people of the South-West supported Muhammadu Buhari from the APC primary up to the Presidential election where he emerged victoriously.

“The time has come when Northerners to show the world that they are supporting Tinubu’s presidential ambition to enable him to take the country to greater heights,” the Governor said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now