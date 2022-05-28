There’s no provision for zoning in the Nigerian constitution —Falae

Former Secretary to the Federal Government and one time Minister of Finance, Chief Olu Falae, has condemned calls by many Nigerians for the 2023 presidency to be zoned to particular regions of the country, insisting that there was no provision for zoning in the Nigerian Constitution.

The former National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who disclosed this on Friday when he played host to executives of the Ondo State chapter of the party in Akure, faulted calls for zoning, saying it was no guarantee that such would produce a competent president.

“Politicians should stop deceiving the people by putting zoning in the party constitution, where it is not valid. Nigerian Constitution supersedes the party’s constitution,” Falae said.

“There is no provision for zoning in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Zoning is not part of the conditions for Nigeria’s presidency.

“If all aspirants accept it and they did not challenge it, it stands, but if a single aspirant challenges it, the Nigerian Constitution will override what is in the party constitution,” the elder statesman added.

