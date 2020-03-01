There’s nothing anybody can do if I appoint my son chief of staff – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said on Sunday his son, Babajide, thoroughly deserved the position of Chief of Staff to the governor because of his contribution to the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in 2016 governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu, who stated this during a dinner organised to mark his third year in office, declared that the young man worked harder than most members of his campaign organization prior to the election.

The governor insisted that nobody would fault him if he decides to appoint Babajide as his chief of staff.

Akeredolu, who is seeking another term in office, charged the people to work for his victory in the September governorship election in Ondo State.

He said: “When somebody says Baba (Babajide) is this, I just laugh at them. If I wanted to make Baba my chief of staff, he can be; did you do more than him in the campaign? Ask yourself, how many of you did more than Baba in the campaign? How many?”

“The young boy was going everywhere and all of us saw him but we decided not to because he wouldn’t want it. My son is satisfied, that’s why. If he is not, I will put him somewhere, there is nothing anybody can do. I will put him there, there is nothing you can do. Is he not my son? Is he not from Ondo State? Has he not worked?”

