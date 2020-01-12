Latest Metro

‘There’s nothing worth living for in this world’, Corps member pens as she commits suicide

January 12, 2020
LAGOS: Senior secondary school student dies after taking beverage mixed with sniper
By Ripples Nigeria

A member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Motunrayo Bolufemi, has committed suicide, leaving a note behind that says “I am doing this because nothing is worth living for in this world”.

Bolufemi, who until her death, served at the Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, according to the Enugu State Police Command, took a substance suspected to be sniper to end her life on Friday.

Bolufemi graduated from the Prince Abubakar Audu University, Ayangba with a degree in Banking and Finance. She hailed from the Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Read also: Resident doctors decry attacks on health workers by patients’ relatives

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Enugu State Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, said the incident was unfortunate.

“The incident has to do with the taking of sniper by one Motunrayo Bolufemi, a female corps member from Kogi State serving at Girls High School, Ibeagwa-Aka, Igboeze South LGA. She was later rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed her dead”, Amaraizu said.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!