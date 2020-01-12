‘There’s nothing worth living for in this world’, Corps member pens as she commits suicide

A member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Motunrayo Bolufemi, has committed suicide, leaving a note behind that says “I am doing this because nothing is worth living for in this world”.

Bolufemi, who until her death, served at the Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, according to the Enugu State Police Command, took a substance suspected to be sniper to end her life on Friday.

Bolufemi graduated from the Prince Abubakar Audu University, Ayangba with a degree in Banking and Finance. She hailed from the Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Enugu State Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, said the incident was unfortunate.

“The incident has to do with the taking of sniper by one Motunrayo Bolufemi, a female corps member from Kogi State serving at Girls High School, Ibeagwa-Aka, Igboeze South LGA. She was later rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed her dead”, Amaraizu said.

