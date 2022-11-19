‘They abused the hell out of me,’ Tinubu explains why he shuns social media in new video

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday explained why he stopped using social media.

The APC presidential candidate, who spoke in a video posted on Twitter by one of his allies, Ademola Oshodi, said when he utilized social media his blood pressure nearly shot up.

The former Lagos State governor noted that he stopped using social media because of the severe abuse he received from users on the platform.

Tinubu said: “I don’t read social media anymore; they abuse the hell out of me. If I read it, I get high blood pressure and angry.

“I don’t read it, so if I want to hear anything; my children or my workers will say this one said this, and when I’m tired, I say please forget it.”

Tinubu has faced numerous controversies since he secured the APC’s presidential ticket in June.

But he has dismissed all the accusations as unfounded.

