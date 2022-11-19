Politics
‘They abused the hell out of me,’ Tinubu explains why he shuns social media in new video
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday explained why he stopped using social media.
The APC presidential candidate, who spoke in a video posted on Twitter by one of his allies, Ademola Oshodi, said when he utilized social media his blood pressure nearly shot up.
The former Lagos State governor noted that he stopped using social media because of the severe abuse he received from users on the platform.
Read also:‘There’s place in hell reserved for Hundeyin’, Fani-Kayode attacks journalist over controversial story on Tinubu
Tinubu said: “I don’t read social media anymore; they abuse the hell out of me. If I read it, I get high blood pressure and angry.
“I don’t read it, so if I want to hear anything; my children or my workers will say this one said this, and when I’m tired, I say please forget it.”
Tinubu has faced numerous controversies since he secured the APC’s presidential ticket in June.
But he has dismissed all the accusations as unfounded.
How I treat social media insults…..
By Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu pic.twitter.com/e1z9roiyoZ
— Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) November 19, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...