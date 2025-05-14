‘They dislodged us and packed everything,’ Nigerian soldier cries out after Boko Haram sacked military base in Borno (Video)

An unidentified Nigerian soldier serving in one of the military formations that were overrun by terrorists of the Boko Haram sect has cried out after the insurgents carted away ammunition and weapons from the base’s armory.

In a trending video shared on X, the soldier is heard lamenting about how the terrorists invaded and attacked the 153 Task Force Battalion in Marte Local Government Council of the state, dislodging the troops on Monday.

In the attack, it was reported that the gunmen burnt down armoured tanks and made away with all the ammunition and weapons in the base while several soldiers were killed.

The insurgents reportedly stole three gun trucks from the base and burned down the military base and other vehicles, including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles.

READ ALSO: ‘Boko Haram jumps at us the way we don’t expect’, defence minister, Badaru, confesses

The soldier who seemed to be on the run, is also heard telling another person that he is on his way out as the deadly sect had completely overwhelmed the troops and they would not be able to withstand another onslaught.

“God, this is Marte… Boko Haram dey dislodged us… Oh God my Lord, Oh God my Lord, Boko Haram dey pack everything go…’

Responding to an officer who asked him if he has packed his things, the soldier said:

“Normal normal sir. Me I no get any load. Me I dey go. Dem burn our MRAP.. Dem pack everything go. See our MRAP here. These guys don get equipment from Marte o…”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now