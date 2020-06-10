‘They refused to pick my calls’, intrigues as Obaseki accuses APC screening committee of foul play

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja, for screening ahead of the June 22 governorship primaries in the state.

The governor was at the party secretariat for the screening on Wednesday afternoon and left after the exercise was shifted till later in the day.

He, however, returned to the secretariat at exactly 7:59 p.m. for the exercise.

Obaseki, who was accompanied by his associates including Senator Domingo Obende, had earlier raised the alarm about alleged attempts by the committee to scheme him out of the governorship race.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, had claimed that the screening committee members refused to pick the governor’s call.

He said: “The governor arrived early but the screening committee was not ready. He was given the option to either wait for one hour or, if he had an appointment to keep, he could go and call them to know if they were ready.

“The governor, who had a Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) meeting, went for the meeting and called when he was done.

“But the members of the screening committee did not pick the governor’s call to their phones.”

