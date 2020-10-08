They want to kill me! Fayose cries out as thugs remove his cap at rally

Following the removal of his cap by thugs on Wednesday the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has alleged that some persons within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West region are plotting to kill him like former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bola Ige.

This was after hoodlums at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in Ondo State removed the former governor’s cap from his head, as he made his way to the campaign podium.

Mr Fayose said that he will make a formal complaint to the security enforcement agency while noting that “it was not something to be handled with levity as security agencies will have to unravel all the thugs brought to the event and their sponsors”.

In a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, the former governor said despite “the shameful act”, he “won’t stop saying the truth concerning the running of the party in the South-West zone and those who have failed to produce any result in Lagos State since 1999 will be made to retire.”

While warning that nothing must happen to him, Fayose said, “That’s how late Chief Bola Ige’s cap was removed in Ile-Ife, Osun State then and we all know what happened later.

“So this one will not be ignored and treated as one of those things.

“The masterminds had it all planned and they followed it up by celebrating what they saw as the success of their plot. They even capped it up by circulating the video.

“So it was not an accident, it was planned. But those who planned it only succeeded in advertising their political myopism because the popularity of the brand Ayo Fayose, Osokomole cannot be rubbished by such a childish act.

“That they must have seen in the reaction of the people at the rally and I am sure they know that they can’t get such loud ovation even if they spend all the money in this world.

“As for me, I am unperturbed and I must say it clearly that those newcomers to the PDP and their old allies, who won’t mind soiling the image of the party to achieve their aims will not be allowed to succeed.”

In December 2001, Bola ige was shot dead in his Ibadan residence shortly after his cap was removed at the Palace of the Ooni if Ife.

