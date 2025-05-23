‘They want to loot our resources,’ activist Inibehe Effiong reacts to impending defection of Akwa Ibom Gov

Human rights lawyer and activist, Inibehe Effiong, has described the impending defection of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State as well as some top political figures in the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as moves meant at looting the huge resources and allocations of the state.

Gov. Eno, had, during the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting on Thursday, reportedly instructed members of his cabinet to either join him in defecting from the PSP to the APC or tender their resignations.

While addressing the meeting, Eno was quoted as saying:

“Anybody who claims he is not aware of my intention to leave the PDP is still living in the 18th century,” he had declared.

According to the governor, his decision to defect to the ruling party stemmed from a growing admiration for President Bola Tinubu’s leadership style and a desire to forge a closer working relationship with the Federal Government.

He was also said to have issued a strong message to his appointees, stressing that he has no room for negotiation with those unwilling to follow his political lead.

“Apart from elected officials like House of Assembly members and Local Government Chairmen, I have nothing to negotiate with you

“Let me tell you, anybody who believes that when I leave the PDP he will use the party structure to fight me is lying, because I will still control the PDP structure.”

However, Effiong rejected the reasons given by Eno on why he is leaving the party that brought him into power as he believes it is a step aimed at looting the state’s resources and shielding corrupt politicians from prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Writing on his X handle on Friday, the radical lawyer said:

“The defection shenanigans in Akwa Ibom is about looting the huge resources and allocations of the State.

“It’s also about shielding the looters from EFCC prosecution. The PDP has been looting, now the PDP is merging with the APC to loot together.”

