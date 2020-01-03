They’re Innocent! Military frees 7 suspected bandits in Kaduna

A tri-service operation organised by the Defence Headquarters on Friday handed over seven suspected ‎bandits to the Kaduna State Government after finding them innocent.

The seven suspects were arrested at Kuyeri mountain area of Kagarko local government area of the state early this week.

They were apprehended during an operation carried out by security agents in the area and were suspected to be bandits. But after a thorough investigation, they were left off the hook.

The seven men were handed over to the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan by the Sector Commander ll of Operation Thunder Strike, Flight Lt. Kabir Ladan.

The commander said: “They (suspects) were investigated after they were apprehended and we found out they are innocent. This is the reason we are now handing them over to the state government.

The commissioner commended the military and other security agencies for a good job in the state.

He said no weapons were found in the suspects’ possession and they also had no criminal records.

He urged the freed persons to be good citizens as they returned back to society.

