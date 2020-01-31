Thiem, Djokovic to battle in Australian Open final

Dominic Thiem and defending champion Novak Djokovic will do battle on Sunday as one of them will lift the 2019 Australian Open title in Melbourne.

Djokovic reached the final on Thursday after seeing off rival Roger Federer 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-3 in the first semifinal.

Thiem, on the other hand, won 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4) over Alexander Zverev in a match briefly interrupted by rain and a lighting failure on Friday.

Austrian Thiem will be looking to win his first Grand Slam when he faces Djokovic in two days’ time. He has reached the French Open final twice and lost.

Read Also: Djokovic a win away from retaining Aus Open title after beating Federer

However, Djokovic is favourite to win a record-extending eighth title and 17th major.

The 32-year-old has lost just three matches in the past 10 Australian Open tournaments.

“To reach the Australian Open final is unreal,” said Thiem.

Join the conversation

Opinions