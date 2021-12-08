Third Force to set up shadow govt with Utomi as president. See cabinet

Leaders of conscience under the umbrella of the Third Force Movement, initiated by the National Consultative Front (NCFront) has concluded plans to intervene in what they described as Nigeria’s growing misrule and national confusion.

To achieve this, the group said it was setting up a formidable national shadow government to provide alternative interventions and solutions to problems of national governance in the various sectors of Nigeria’s political and economic endeavours.

The govt has Prof Pat Utomi as President of the Cabinet. And he doubles as Lead Speaker on Economic development.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by Head, Public Affairs Bureau, NCFront, Dr Tanko Yunusa at a World press conference held in Abuja.

Yunusa said the Third Force Movement can no longer keep quiet while the country slowly slides into collapse and anarchy, noting that the group was set to rescue Nigeria by providing alternative solutions to various national trauma in the country.

He tasked well-meaning Nigerians across party lines and in the broad civil society to embrace and support the historic shadow cabinet initiated by NCFront.

Meanwhile, he said the task of the shadow cabinet involves addressing and intervening in all national issues as it affects each of the portfolios designated, to raise alternative perspectives on the position presented by the government with facts and figures.

Also, the cabinet members were charged to set up tasks teams to intervene in relevant sectors of the Nigerian polity and economy.

Also, Yunusa said the inauguration ceremony of the shadow government, by the President of the Cabinet, Prof Pat Utomi, who doubles as a lead speaker on economic development, comes up in a fortnight at the NCFront New National Secretariat in Abuja.

He also said “however, while we shall continue to update the list from time to time, the following are the distinguished members of our historic shadow government;

A. Security

1.ACG A A Wakili (rtd) (Lead Speaker)

2.Ejiro Ernest Ofoye Esq

3.Bulus Akila

B. Agriculture & Rural Development:

1. Chief Razak Eyiwuawi ( Lead Speaker)

2. Mr Kalada Ogan

3. Princess Ade Ogunleye

4. Jagun Lookman Abiodun

C. Health:

1. Dr F. Ikechuku (Lead Speaker)

D. Commerce & Industry:

1. Chief Mrs Alice Ebun Adeyemi (Lead Speaker)

E. Foreign Policy:

1. Lady Barrister Lucky Arikpo (Lead Speaker)

2.Mrs. Judith Duke

F. Governance & National Integration

1. Dr Yunusa Salisu Tanko (Lead Speaker)

2. Mr Felix Harry

3. Chief (Barr.) Francis O.Wainwei

G. Works & Infrastructural Development

1. High Chief Peter Ameh ( Lead Speaker)

H. Youths & Sports

1. Mr Alistair Soyode (Lead Speaker)

2..Anthony Bisong

I. Poverty Eradication & Affirmative Action

1. Bar Adewole ADEBAYO (Lead Speaker)

2.Hon. Dr. Olu Sybil Usim Wilson

J. Economic Development

1. Prof Pat Utomi (Lead Speaker)

2. Engr Elechi Ikechukwu

3 Dr Ejor Michael.

K. Education & Human Capital Development

1. Mr. Lanre Adenuga ( Lead Speaker)

2. Afolabi ifedayo adebisi

3.Jerry Okundaye

4 .Yusuf Adeniyi Jamiu.

L. Housing & Uban Development:

1. Arc Ezekiel Nya Etok (Lead Speaker)

2. Engr Janet Adeyemi Mrs

3. Mr I . S Boyle

M. Science, Technology and Innovation

1. Jude Iferanmi ( Lead Speaker)

2. Mr A. Taylor-Harry

N. Democracy & Nation Building

1. Chief Precious Elekima (Lead Speaker)

2. Sir Olawale Okunniyi

3.Ngoama Waekite Wemi

O. Power (Electricity), Petroleum and Mineral Resources

1.Dr. Peterside Sofiri Starson (Lead Speaker)

2.Bomor Okus

P. Finance

1. Mr Wesley George ( Lead Speaker)

Q. Law & Justice

1. Monday Onyekachi Ubani ( Lead Speaker)

