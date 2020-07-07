THIRD MAINLAND BRIDGE CLOSURE: FG, Lagos govt unveil six-month traffic management plan

The Federal and Lagos State governments on Tuesday announced a traffic management plan towards partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for six months’ maintenance work.

At a joint media briefing in Lagos, the Federal Controller of Works in the state, Olukayode Popoola, said the routine maintenance of the bridge would be carried out from July 24 to January 24, 2021.

Popoola said the bridge was last rehabilitated in 2012.

He said: “Consequently, the Third Mainland Bridge will be partially closed and there will be a diversion of traffic.”

The Ministry of Works official added that the repairs would be done in two phases and the Oworonshoki bound carriageway would be the first to be shut to traffic for three months for rehabilitation.

He said within the period, motorists would use the Island-bound lane and alternative routes provided.

According to him, for the first phase, the morning would be from 12:00 midnight to 1:00 p.m, and the highway would take the Oworonshoki to Lagos Island traffic only on the Lagos Island-bound carriageway.

While from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight, the highway would take the Lagos Island to Oworonshoki traffic, only on the Lagos Island-bound carriageway.

Popoola added: “This will be in place for three months for repairs of the Oworonshoki- bound lane.”

He said the same process would be replicated on the Lagos Island-bound carriageway upon completion of repairs of the Oworonshoki lane.

“Motorists are advised to ply alternative routes from Carter Bridge through Iddo, through Oyingbo to join Adekunle ramp inward Oworonshoki.

“From Ijora Olopa through Western Avenue to Ikorodu Road.Traffic control will be in place to direct and help traffic movement. We regret the inconveniences this might cause the motorists,” the controller of works concluded.

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, promised that the state would rehabilitate access routes areas for use.

Adeyoye listed roads to receive urgent attention to include Herbert Macaulay way and Iddo/Oyingbo roads.

She said the Adeniji Adele Road contract had been awarded and its repairs would begin soon.

She warned owners of trucks not in good condition to stay away from the roads while warning against the habitual indiscriminate parking of trucks on roads and bridges.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Fredrick Oladeinde, said the Vehicle Inspection Service had started checking trucks for roadworthiness and those not fit would be confiscated.

He said: “So, I think we have confiscated over 90 vehicles between June and today. So we will continue to do that. We will have more VIS on the roads to ensure that only roadworthy trucks come into Lagos.

“We are doubling our efforts just to make sure that we don’t have any breakdown that would further cause congestion.

“The last time we did a traffic count, we had over 60,000 trips going from the Mainland to the Island and those going on the other side are just about 20,000.

“A lot of traffic goes to the Island in the morning and goes back to the Mainland in the evening.”

