Third Mainland Bridge Closure: LASWA deploys safety systems on waterways

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) said on Sunday it had deployed measures to ensure maximum safety for commuters using the waterways following the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs.

The LASWA General Manager, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, said in a statement that the authority had prepared adequately for commuters throughout the period of the bridge closure.

Emmanuel said: “LASWA is also in partnership with the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) and the Lagos State Safety Commission, to deploy all safety systems to ensure maximum safety on the waterways.

“Some of these safety and security systems that have been put in place include the deployment of safety marshals, LASWA waterguards security provided by NIWA Police Command and the Marine Police.

“These are strategically positioned at Yaba, Oworo, Marina, and Falomo, just to mention a few, while also patrolling the routes during peak periods.

“We have also deployed water ambulances to jetties in these strategic locations.”

According to him, LASWA, in collaboration with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), had shown preparedness by mapping out alternative routes so that commuters can get to their destinations faster using the waterways.

He added: “Ferries plying various routes will be available from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

“Passengers are advised to adhere strictly to all safety guidelines, as provided by the Lagos State Government.

“Make sure you wash your hands before boarding or use a hand sanitiser, wear a face mask at all times, maintain social distancing in the queue, wear your life jacket properly and follow instructions.”

According to him, ferry operations are available on such routes as Ikorodu Terminal – Ebute- Ero, Ilaje (Bariga), Addax Jetty (Sandfill), Five Cowries Terminal (Falomo), CMS, and Apapa (Liverpool).

He said ferries are also available from Ilaje (Bariga) Terminal to Ikorodu, Ebute-Ero, CMS, Flour Mills (Apapa), Addax Jetty (Sandfill), Five Cowries Terminal (Falomo), Lekki and Law School.

