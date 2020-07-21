Third Mainland Bridge: LASTMA to deploy over 600 officers on highways

Ahead of the partial closure of Third Mainland Bridge, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said on Tuesday it would deploy over 600 officers on highways across the state to ensure efficient management of traffic during the period.

The bridge would be closed for six months, effective from July 24 for repair works.

The LASTMA General Manager, Olajide Oduyoye, disclosed this while responding to questions on the preparedness of the agency towards the closure of the bridge.

He said: “Out of the total 3,000 LASTMA personnel, we will be deploying over 600 LASTMA personnel to all entry points to Third Mainland Bridge and strategic areas of the state.

“We are also collaborating with members of the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Neigbourhoodwatch, and leaders of the Nigeria Union of Road Transporters Workers, (NURTW) in the state.

“Traffic personnel will be drafted to strategic places, such as Berger, Otedola Bridge along Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Ketu, Maryland, Funsho Williams Avenue, Gbagada and Ijora, among others

“Though, we expect a high influx of vehicles with attendant gridlock, there is no need for panic if motorists abide by the traffic guidelines.”

Earlier, the Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management, Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said adequate arrangements had been put in place to ensure absolute protection of lives and property during and after the period.

