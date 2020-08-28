Latest Metro

Third victim of Lagos helicopter crash dies

August 28, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The third victim of Friday’s helicopter crash in the Opebi area of Lagos has died.

The spokesman of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Mr. Tunji Oketunmbi, confirmed the development to journalists in Lagos.

He said: “I am already telling you that. I confirm to you that the third person has died.”

Two victims of the crash had earlier died in the accident.

The three victims are crew members of the chopper which crashed into a residential building in Salvation Bus Stop, Opebi, Lagos, on Friday afternoon.

