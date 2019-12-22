‘This cannot be the real Milan’ – AC Milan suffer heaviest defeat in 21years

Serie A giants AC Milan were thrashed 5-0 by Atalanta in an Italian topflight match on Sunday, their heaviest defeat in more than 21 years.

Milan had not lost by five goals in any competition since being beaten 5-0 by Roma in May 1998.

Alejandro Gomez, Mario Pasalic, Josip Ilicic (scored a brace) and Luis Muriel struck were on target as Atalanta rose to fifth in the table.

The club have had to change its coach three times since the beginning of the year, and Stefano Pioli thinks the side were not at their best.

Read Also: Klopp impressed as Liverpool emerge Club World Cup champions

“This cannot be the real Milan,” he said after the game.

“[We] approached the match in the wrong way and you just can’t afford to do that against this team.

“Today’s performance was seriously insufficient. I expected a reaction from us in the second half but it didn’t come. In fact, we were even worse.”

Milan are currently 11th on the Serie A table.

Join the conversation

Opinions