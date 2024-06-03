This govt does not care about you,’ Charly Boy reacts to AGF threats to jail striking workers

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa popularly called Charly Boy, has reacted to a threat by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), that any worker that joins the indefinite strike called by the organised labour faces six months imprisonment.

Fagbemi, who spoke on Channels Television on Sunday, said Section 18 of the Trade Disputes Act requires a worker employed in any essential services to give their employer 15 days notice before ceasing their services and any who did not comply would be liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment for six months.

He said the fundamental importance of the 15-day notice is underscored by the fact that Sections 41 and 42(1)(b) of the Act criminalize non-compliance with the provision.

“The proposed strike is a breach of an order of the National Industrial Court and ongoing mediators’ settlement efforts over issues connected with the subject matter of the order,” the AGF said.

“While the government assures that it would continue to adopt a conciliatory approach to resolving matters pertaining to workers and citizens welfare in the spirit of collective bargaining.

“I would like to urge labour to kindly reconsider the declaration of strike action and return to the ongoing negotiation meetings, which has been adjourned to a date to be communicated to parties.

“This would be a more civil and patriotic approach and will enable your Congress pursue its cause within the ambit of the law and avoid foisting avoidable hardships on the generality of Nigerians. which this proposed industrial action is bound to cause.”

However, in a post on X platform on Monday, Charly Boy said the goverment does not care for the Nigerian masses.

He wondered why the AGF would threaten workers with imprisonment instead of government finding a solution the issues that led to the strike.

He said:

“I hope e don clear for our eyes say dis Government no send us. No food, No light, No fuel.

“High cost of living. People way una go arrest go plenty ooh, instead make una solve problem una they put fire on top am.

“All eyes on Labour.

Have a good week ahead.”

— Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) June 3, 2024

