‘This is a more credible election’, Atiku hails electoral process

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has hailed the electoral process so far.

Atiku voted in the three categories – Presidential, Senatorial and assembly, at his polling unit of Gwadabawa Ward, Yola North Local government, Adamawa.

Speaking briefly after the exercise, Atiku said, “it is a worthwhile exercise, we don’t have a uniform expectation because every environment has its peculiarities.

“This is a more credible election than previous ones and it is good that we are getting better every election year.”

