‘This is not Lagos that was handed over to me,’ Sanwo-Olu laments impacts of #EndSARS violence on state

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, expressed shock at the extent of the devastation caused by hoodlums across the state.

The governor, who stated this when he visited some of the places torched by the hoodlums during the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest, added that the state government had activated the process of healing from the large-scale destruction in the state.

He said: “My heart bled after I went out today for a first-hand assessment of the destruction of assets of the government and private properties. The level of destruction observed indicated that the violence was more than just a peaceful protest and agitations for police reforms.

“The proportion of devastation is a lot. This is not the Lagos that was handed over to me on May 29, 2019.

“Moving forward from the destruction, we have to continue the process of healing ourselves. We need to stop some of our citizens still using social media to instigate or incite the people. It will not be under my watch that we will lose the city that has the largest economy in the entire black nation. Enough is enough.

“I have moved around and I saw that our people want peace. On this, we are committed to bringing lasting peace back to the state.”

