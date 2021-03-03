Those calling for Buhari to resign may have questions to answer –Femi Adesina | Ripples Nigeria

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that those calling for the resignation of his principal may have questions to answer.

Adesina made the comments on Channels TV on Wednesday morning as a guest on a programme while responding to a question on Nigerians asking for the resignation of Buhari.

He cautioned those calling for the resignation of the President adding that there is no freedom of speech that does not have boundaries.

Adesina said; “Under a democracy, people have freedom of speech. You have freedom of speech although that freedom also has boundaries.

“There is no freedom that does not have boundaries. The freedom that does not have boundaries will even injure the person who is utilising that freedom.

“So, if anybody says that kind of thing under a democracy, it is allowed but when it is bent on causing chaos, that person may be asked to come and answer certain questions,” he warned.

