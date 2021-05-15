Those calling for Buhari’s impeachment want to cause a problem they cannot solve —Lawmaker | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Those calling for Buhari’s impeachment want to cause a problem they cannot solve —Lawmaker
The lawmaker representing Oyo North in the Senate, Abdulfatai Buhari, has dismissed the agitations for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to Buhari, these calls are not in consonance with the reality of challenges plaguing the country.
The Senator made this assertion on Friday during a courtesy visit to the former Governor Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo State to commemorate the end of Ramadan.
Impeaching a President has a process that may cause problems that could not be easily solved, the lawmaker revealed.
READ ALSO: Abaribe says Buhari’s nonchalance reason for increase in calls for restructuring, secession
“Impeaching the President has a process. Anybody calling for the impeachment of the President should give a good reason. Then, we shall table it, discuss it, and the two chambers must come together. Impeaching the President is not what someone can just wake up one day and call for. There is a procedure for it. Why do you want to cause a problem and create confusion that you cannot solve?
“We have no other country than Nigeria. Nigeria is our country and our home. We should try and do internal security. We should play our own part and should not leave everything to the government alone.
“There should be a local police that will be able to know the terrain and each other. We know ourselves no matter how. In the early 80s, we used to travel at night. Something fundamental is missing.”
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Aribo, Balogun’s Rangers complete Scottish PL season unbeaten
Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have helped their club, Rangers to go unbeaten throughout the Scottish...
Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller
Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling...
Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly
Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr...
About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup
Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...