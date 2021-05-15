Those calling for Buhari’s impeachment want to cause a problem they cannot solve —Lawmaker | Ripples Nigeria

The lawmaker representing Oyo North in the Senate, Abdulfatai Buhari, has dismissed the agitations for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Buhari, these calls are not in consonance with the reality of challenges plaguing the country.

The Senator made this assertion on Friday during a courtesy visit to the former Governor Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo State to commemorate the end of Ramadan.

Impeaching a President has a process that may cause problems that could not be easily solved, the lawmaker revealed.

“Impeaching the President has a process. Anybody calling for the impeachment of the President should give a good reason. Then, we shall table it, discuss it, and the two chambers must come together. Impeaching the President is not what someone can just wake up one day and call for. There is a procedure for it. Why do you want to cause a problem and create confusion that you cannot solve?

“We have no other country than Nigeria. Nigeria is our country and our home. We should try and do internal security. We should play our own part and should not leave everything to the government alone.

“There should be a local police that will be able to know the terrain and each other. We know ourselves no matter how. In the early 80s, we used to travel at night. Something fundamental is missing.”

