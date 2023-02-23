‘Those calling for sit-at-home on election days are criminal impostors’, IPOB insists

Outlawed Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has once again, declared that it has not called for a sit-at-home on election days or a boycott of the exercise in the South-East.

The Biafra agitators, in a statement on Thursday said that though they do not believe in the Nigerian election, they have not and would not order a sit-at-home during the polls in the region, reiterating that those calling for it are mere criminals and not members of IPOB.

In the IPOB statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, the group specially cited Finland-based former disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, Simon Ekpa as being behind the various calls for a sit-at-home.

“We have stated for the umpteenth time that we have nothing to do with the Nigeria elections and have neither called for a boycott nor do we have the intention to call for an election boycott during this coming elections,” Powerful said.

“More importantly, IPOB has not called for any sit-at-home during the duration of the election and, therefore, distance ourselves from any purported sit-at-home in Biafra land during the election.

“Those calling for ‘No Election’ and sit-at-home during the election period are simply Fulani agents whose sole motive is to discredit our self-determination movement by attempting to paint it as an anti-democratic force.

“Their intention is to create the groundwork for the international community to view IPOB as being against the democratic process and provide them with an excuse to clamp down on our activities and on IPOB leadership.

“Those calling for sit-at-home during this polls, like the impostor Simon Ekpa, do not represent IPOB, are not IPOB family members, never were IPOB family members and are not working for Mazi Nnamdi KANU.

“Our focus remains the unconditional release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU, as the court of appeal has ordered and referendum date for Biafrans to determine their political future.

“We are not stopping anybody from performing his or her civic responsibility by voting the person of your choice. IPOB did not order sit-at-home; IPOB is not against anybody coming out for elections,” he added.

