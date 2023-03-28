‘Those plotting evil against us now suffer it’, Wike mocks Ayu’s removal as PDP Nat’l Chair

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Tuesday expressed satisfaction on the eventual resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman.

PDP had earlier announced Umar Damagum as Ayu’s replacement in an acting capacity.

Ayu’s resignation came barely two days after the Executive Committee of the PDP in Igyorov Ward, Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State suspended the former chairman with immediate effect.

The former chairman had been at loggerheads with G5 Governors, including Wike, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The disgruntled governors had refused to support the presidential bid of Atiku Abubakar during the election.

Wike, who spoke at the commissioning of the Trans-Kalabari Road Phase 1, Degema Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State, mocked Ayu’s resignation.

The governor said: “You see how God works? All those people who were plotting evil against us, they are now the ones suffering it. You see how I peppered them now? Are they not the ones suffering it now? Ayu said nobody can suspend him, but today he has packed up from the office.

We have an acting chairman now. I told him, ‘You will go. Whether you like it or not, you will go.’ Those lawyers telling you that the ward has no power to suspend you, that it’s only NEC, then you don’t understand.

“When you came, it was the ward that suspended Secondus and you went and took office. It is now that you know that it’s only NEC. Let me tell you, since they’ve not told you, the courts have struck off that section out of our constitution to say ‘NEC only.”

