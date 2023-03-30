Those plotting interim govt under Buhari are daydreaming —Lalong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, declared that the alleged plot to install an interim government would not work under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ripples Nigeria had reported, Wednesday, that the Department of State Services (DSS) stated that it had confirmed plot by some key persons to foist an interim government on the country, and stop the inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as Nigeria’s President, on May 29.

Opposition parties — the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP) — had asked the DSS to prosecute the said plotters of interim government.

Lalong, who was the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), made the declaration, on Thursday, after a brief meeting with Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

He noted that those plotting an interim government are mere daydreamers.

Lalong said: “Nigerians will always say, ‘God forbid.’ Not under the administration of President Buhari, who has been saying every time that ‘I believe in democracy. I believe that after my tenure, I want to go and rest.’

“He said it today that ‘I’m going back to Daura,’ and I told him that some of us will still disturb you in Daura. This man has worked very well for democracy.

“So those who are still talking about it (interim government), I will say they are just dreaming. They are just daydreaming. By the grace of God, Buhari is going to bring a successor and that successor is already Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

