Those still in doubt of Tinubu’s age should meet his late mother to confirm —Gbajabiamila

Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has poked fun at people who have questioned Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, about his age.

Speaking at the Tinubu and Kashim Shettima rally in Lagos on Saturday, Gbajabiamila reportedly made reference to the debate over Tinubu’s age by saying, “His age is what his mother says it is.”

“And if they are in doubt about his age, they should go and meet his mother to reconfirm,” the Speaker said.

Tinubu’s mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, who was the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, died in June 2013.

Concerns have been raised over Tinubu’s age. While Tinubu asserts that he is 70 years old, his opponents maintain that he is far older.

However, Gbajabiamila, who spoke at the gathering, urged APC members to inform unsure Nigerians about Tinubu, claiming that he is the best politician in contemporary Nigeria.

He said, “They will ask you how old he is. Tell them he is the age his mother said he is. And if they are in doubt of his age, tell them go and meet his mother to reconfirm.

“If they say he’s not educated. Tell them he is more educated than all the contestants put together.

“If they tell you he is wanted in America. America has said repeatedly they do not know what they are talking about. When they said he is corrupt, tell them he is the most investigated in Nigeria’s history and nothing has been found against him.”

