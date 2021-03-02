Those who abduct students do it to embarrass Nigerian govt –Minister | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, believes those who kidnap students in Nigerian schools do it to embarrass the Federal Government.

He however added that the government is doing everything possible to forestall such abductions reoccurring.

Some of the measures, according to Sirika, include “partnerships with sub-national governments, locals in vulnerable communities, intelligence gathering, better equipment, weapons for, and training/retraining of security personnel.”

Sirika said this on Monday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, where he had gone to brief him after leading a government delegation on Sunday to Zamfara State to access the situation in the state.

“Those who do not mean well for the country can try to do it (abduction) to embarrass the government. It’s a possibility, but President Muhammadu Buhari has done everything possible to ensure safe schools.

“This government will not fold its hands and allow these criminals and bandits to run free and continue kidnapping our pupils.

“Like the President assured, the Jangebe kidnap will be the end of such abductions because the government has gone in partnerships with sub-national governments, locals in vulnerable communities, intelligence gathering, better equipment, weapons for, and training/retraining of security personnel.”

