Those who denied the Lekki massacre will not accept the #EndSARS report —Aisha Yesufu

Activist and co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has lampooned those who consistently denied that there was a massacre of protesting Nigerian youths at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020.

Yesufu was reacting to the recently released report by Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters, which indicted the police and officers of the Nigerian Army of intentionally killing and maiming harmless youths protesting the extrajudicial killings by the Nigerian police.

In a post on her Facebook page on Tuesday night, Yesufu who was very active during the EndSARS protest, commended the Lagos panel for their objective report, describing the act as the highest level of activism.

She, however, chided those who continued to deny the killings because there were no dead bodies to show as evidence, saying they will try to come up with new narratives as they will not want to accept the report.

“They said no one was killed and asked us to produce the bodies they took.

“You see all these people who denied there was a massacre at Lekki Toll Gate, come 2023 when their principals are out of office, they will become advocates of good governance and democracy and hold government accountable. The ones who denied #ChibokGirls are today’s advocates.

“Activism is not just about being at protest grounds and making demands. Courage and bravery is not only facing guns and bullets on the streets.

“You see what the Lagos panel did with this report? It is activism of the highest order. It is bravely and courage personified.

“The people who denied that massacre happened on the 20th of October 2020 will not accept because of this report. Don’t hold your breath!

“It’s been 7 years and those who denied #ChibokGirls were abducted, still do, in spite of all the reports.You know the truth that’s all that matters!” She wrote.

