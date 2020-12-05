Those working against Nigeria’s unity will fail woefully –Tinubu

Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has warned those working against the unity of Nigeria to desist from such acts as they will fail woefully.

Tinubu gave the warning in Kano State on Friday, December 4, when he spoke at the wedding Fatiha of the daughter of Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Bin-Uthman.

Tinubu maintained that he and other progressive democrats in the country will not allow “dividers” to achieve their selfish interest by coming together to “battle them to a standstill.”

Read also: Tinubu proposes solution to insecurity in Nigeria

“Dividers will not stop in doing things they think can divide us, but the truth of the matter is that we will not allow them to achieve their selfish interest,” Tinubu said.

The APC chieftain also called for peace and unity among Nigerians so that the “dividers can further fail in the bid to achieve their aim” because “Nigeria’s unity is one of the major areas that we should give more priority.”

Join the conversation

Opinions