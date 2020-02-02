Latest Metro

Three abducted seminarians regain freedom, one found dead

February 2, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State police command said on Sunday three out of the four seminaries abducted last month by unknown gunmen have been released from captivity.

However, police has not revealed how the seminaries regained their freedom.

The development came barely 24 hours after one of the four abducted students, Nnadi Michael, was found dead.

The quartet was abducted alongside by gunmen who stormed their hostel in Kaduna State on January 9.

The Registrar of the seminary, Rev. Fr. Joel Usman, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday night, said Nnadi’s corpse was found in a bush.

The statement read: “This is to inform all our friends and well wishers that the remaining abducted seminarian has been found dead.

“Thank you very much for your prayerful support. Let us keep praying for Nigeria.”

