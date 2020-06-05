Latest Politics Top Stories

Three ACF chieftains die

June 5, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Friday announced the death of three of its key members.

The immediate past Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe, is the current chairman of ACF.

The National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the deceased persons were Amb. Ladan Shuni, a former Vice- Chairman of ACF Board of Trustees, Abdullahi Maaji, a former Director-General at the Federal Ministry of Industries and Dr. Amuda Aluko, a founding member of the Forum.

READ ALSO: ACF urges Nigerians to show love, help the needy

Yawe said: “The deceased members were committed to the ideals of the Forum. They served the north and the country prudently as patriots.

“The Forum condoled with members of their families and their state governments.

“We pray that the Almighty Allah grants them eternal rest even as He forgives their sins and rewards their good deeds.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!