Three APC governors meet Ladoja in Ibadan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Three All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on Sunday met with the former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja; in Ibadan.

Present at the meeting held at Ladoja’s residence in Bodija, Ibadan, were the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala-Buni; the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, and his Jigawa State counterpart, Badaru Abubakar.

Other APC chieftains at the meeting were – Senator AbdulFatai Buhari, Bimbo Adepoju and Oloye Sharafadeen Alli.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, close aides of the politicians told journalists their principals are trying to lure the ex-Oyo governor to APC.

