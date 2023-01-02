Three arrested over attack on police officer in Ogun

Three persons have been arrested in connection with an attack on a police officer, Akinpelu Sunday, in Orile Imo, Obafemi-Owode local government area of Ogun State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement on Monday in Abeokuta.

He said the suspects were arrested on Saturday while attacking the policeman and attempting to burn a police towing vehicle deployed by the Owode-Egba divisional police headquarters to investigate the cause of an accident in the area.

Oyeyemi said: “Following the report of an accident that occurred on Saturday in Orile-Imo area, the police sergeant attached to the traffic section of Owode-Egba Divisional Headquarters was detailed to rescue the victims and recover the vehicles involved.

“When he got to the scene, the suspects attacked the policeman and the towing vehicle driver with a sledgehammer, stick, and other dangerous weapons.

“The policeman and the towing vehicle driver managed to escape from the scene and ran to the station with varying degrees of injuries.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Owode-Egba division, Olasunkanmi Popoola, led his men to the place where he met the suspects who had already poured petrol on the towing vehicle and were about to set it ablaze.

“Three among the hoodlums were arrested while others escaped. The remaining petrol was recovered from them.”

