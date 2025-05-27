Three church members abducted in Ondo

Gunmen on Monday evening abducted three members of Deeper Christian Life Ministry in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims were kidnapped while returning from a Bible study session at Kasemola area inside Ogbese axis of Akure LGA.

The church confirmed the abduction in a message sent to its WhatsApp platform.

It read: “Good morning, beloved. Kindly pray along with us. Three of our members were kidnapped yesterday after Bible study at Kasemola inside the Ogbese axis.

“We are seeking divine intervention to secure the release of our kidnapped members. The case has been reported to the police and Amotekun Corps in the state.”

The Public Relations Officer for the State Police Command, Olushola Ayanlade, confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday in Akure.

Ayanlade said the operatives are already tracking the kidnappers in the bushes and working with the community to rescue the victims.

“I can confirm to you that there is an issue of kidnapping, but I cannot confirm the number of the victims for now,” the PRO added.

