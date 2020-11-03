Three Commissioners test positive in Niger for covid-19

Three commissioners in the Niger state executive council have tested positive for COVID-19.

The development has created fear in other members of the state executive council and staff of the ministries concerned.

It was learnt that two of the commissioners reported to have tested positive are from the Niger South Senatorial zone while the third is said to be from Niger East senatorial district.

It was also gathered that the discovery was made middle of last week when the affected commissioners showed symptoms of the disease.

According to a source, the three commissioners have already gone into isolation while a directive has been issued to others to present themselves for test.

Read also: 72 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 63,036. 1,147 deaths, 59,328 recoveries also recorded

“All those that attended the last state executive council meeting, including the supporting staff are to be tested,” the source said.

The Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the state Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, when contacted confirmed the story saying all the commissioners have been directed to subject themselves to test.

Matane however said that four of the commissioners that had been tested returned negative results. He however added that some of the commissioners were outside the state “but when they come in they must be tested.”

He ruled out the possibility of a spike in the disease pointing out that “we are not thinking of another lockdown, but we will continue to watch as things unfold.”

Matane advised the people of the state to always observe the COVID-19 protocol to avoid further spread of the virus.

By Emmanuella Ibe….

Join the conversation

Opinions