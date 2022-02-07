Three crew members of exploded vessel found alive in Delta

Three crew members of the ill-fated oil vessel that exploded in Delta State last week have been found alive.

The vessel, a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel with a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil and 10 persons on board exploded in the oil-rich state last Thursday.

The Chief Executive Officer of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Limited (SEPCOL), Ikemefuna Okafor, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

He added that one dead body was discovered in the vessel.

The statement read: “We can confirm that three (3) crew members have been found alive in the community and our priority is to ensure that they receive the appropriate medical attention they need. Furthermore, in the early hours of Sunday, 6th February 2022, one dead body was discovered in the vicinity of the FPSO. The identity of the dead body is yet to be ascertained.

“As earlier confirmed, the fire burnt out completely as of Thursday afternoon, 3rd February 2022, thus enabling closer inspection of the vessel. A Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) with the relevant authorities, stakeholders, and expert organizations took place on Saturday, 5th February 2022.

“The focus of our joint efforts is to prioritise investigations towards establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the 7 crew members still missing, clean up and limit damage to the environment, and establish the cause of the explosion.

“We appreciate the assistance provided by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team, NOSDRA, NUPRC, SPDC, NIMASA, and people in the community, particularly the fishermen, who have been of immense assistance since the incident occurred.”

