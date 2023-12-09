Three dead, 11 injured in Zamfara mining pit collapse

At least three miners died and 11 others were injured when a mining pit collapsed in Dan Kamfani, Anka local government area of Zamfara State on Thursday.

The eyewitness at the scene told journalists on Saturday the injured are currently receiving treatment at the Anka General Hospital.

The state government last year banned illegal mining in a bid to check the activities of bandits in the North-West state.

“The mining collapsed at about 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. However, we don’t know the exact number of people inside the mining pit, but we recovered three dead bodies and 11 seriously wounded persons,” he stated.

