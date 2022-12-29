Metro
Three dead, 12 injured in Delta auto crash
At least three persons were confirmed dead in a road accident along the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha Expressway in Delta State on Wednesday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Udeme Eshiet who confirmed the accident to journalists on Thursday, said 12 people were seriously injured in the crash which occurred at about 7:00 a.m. on the highway.
Six dead, 16 injured in Bauchi auto crash
He added that a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number KSH 688 ZF and a truck with registration number UWN 368 XT were involved in the accident.
The dead victims, according to him, were two men and a woman.
The FRSC official blamed the accident on violation of traffic rules.
