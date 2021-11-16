International
Three dead, 30 injured, as two explosions rock Ugandan capital
At least three police officers were confirmed killed and more than 30 people sustained different degrees of injuries after two explosions hit Kampala, the capital of Uganda, on Tuesday morning.
According to police reports, the two explosions rocked the city center within 30 minutes of each other, with one blast going off near the Central Police Station and another near the country’s Parliament.
A journalist who was at the scene of the first explosion, said it occurred at about 10a.m local time on Kampala’s busy Buganda Road.
READ ALSO: Ugandan Minister escapes assassination attempt, daughter, driver killed
The Deputy Executive Director at the Mulago National Referral Hospital, Dr. Rose Byanyima, said the hospital received 27 people with multiple injuries from the blast at the Central Police Station.
She added that all of the patients were police officers – seven women and 20 men – and that 19 people were in critical condition.
Ugandan State Minister Kabbyanga Godfrey Baluku Kiime tweeted about the explosion, saying:
“There has been a bomb blast at the headquarters of the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology and National Guidance.
“All of us are safe. A few colleagues were hurt by flying window glasses and debris.”
The cause of the explosions was not immediately clear and no group has claimed responsibility.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...