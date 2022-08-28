Three dead, 4 injured in Ogun auto crash

At least three persons were confirmed dead and four others injured in an accident along the Oniworo axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State on Sunday evening.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said the crash occurred at 5:50 p.m., along the busy highway.

He added that a Toyota Matrix and a Howo Sino truck were involved in the accident.

Umar said: “The auto crash was caused by reckless driving on the part of the driver of the Toyota Matrix with registration number WWD 621 AE who rammed his vehicle into the stationary truck marked GGE 614 XN.

“Nine people, all males, were involved in the accident. Three died while four others sustained serious injuries.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for treatment while the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue, Isara.”

