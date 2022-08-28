Metro
Three dead, 4 injured in Ogun auto crash
At least three persons were confirmed dead and four others injured in an accident along the Oniworo axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State on Sunday evening.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said the crash occurred at 5:50 p.m., along the busy highway.
He added that a Toyota Matrix and a Howo Sino truck were involved in the accident.
READ ALSO: 18 die in Ogun auto crash
Umar said: “The auto crash was caused by reckless driving on the part of the driver of the Toyota Matrix with registration number WWD 621 AE who rammed his vehicle into the stationary truck marked GGE 614 XN.
“Nine people, all males, were involved in the accident. Three died while four others sustained serious injuries.
“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for treatment while the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue, Isara.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...