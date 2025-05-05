Three dead, 5 injured in U.S. restaurant shooting

At least three people died and five others were injured following a shooting at a restaurant in a Phoenix suburb on Sunday night.

Glendale Police Department Officer, Moroni Mendez, said at a briefing on Monday that officers received calls about shots fired around 7:45 p.m. at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse in the city.

He confirmed that three people died from their injuries and five others were injured by gunshots or shrapnel.

“Obviously, there were a lot of people here,” Mendez said.

“A lot of people are attending some sort of event.

“Anyone who has information should come forward and provide us with details because, as we just recently stated, there are three deceased.

“We want to ensure we conduct a complete and thorough investigation to do right by the victims.”

“Police believe more than one shooter was involved. Investigators had no suspects in custody but were questioning multiple people.”

Bystander Lupe Rodriguez said he ran to safety, shaken but grateful that he and his friends survived.

“There was a man on the ground, and it didn’t look like he made it,” Rodriguez recalled.

“His father was yelling out his name. It was pretty bad.”

